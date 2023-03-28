iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 354,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 978,145 shares.The stock last traded at $146.71 and had previously closed at $146.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

