iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,689. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

