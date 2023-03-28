iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Decreased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF remained flat at $69.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,143. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.