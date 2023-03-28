iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000.

IYW stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. 141,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,537. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

