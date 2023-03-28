Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.71.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
