Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

