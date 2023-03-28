Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 187,778 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 389,023 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

