Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

