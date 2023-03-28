Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

