Jennifer L. Vogel Sells 7,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AAR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AAR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

