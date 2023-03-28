Jennifer L. Vogel Sells 7,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of AIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Read More
