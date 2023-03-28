Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) vs. Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Head to Head Survey

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) and Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Blackstone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 3 3 0 0 1.50 Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.17%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Blackstone Minerals.

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Blackstone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $24.71 billion 0.56 $547.78 million N/A N/A Blackstone Minerals $80,000.00 589.31 -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Blackstone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.31% 22.66% 5.33% Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Blackstone Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. Blackstone Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

