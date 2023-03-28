Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

