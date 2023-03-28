JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

