JOE (JOE) Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, JOE has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $169.18 million and approximately $174.36 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

