JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 502,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,996. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

