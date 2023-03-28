JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Stake Raised by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,012,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000.

JEPQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

