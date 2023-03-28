Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

