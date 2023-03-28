Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kamada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.3 %

About Kamada

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

