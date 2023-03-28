Kaspa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.77 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $403.67 million and approximately $32.77 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,572,891,712 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,556,856,803.061043. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02249252 USD and is up 20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $23,298,527.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

