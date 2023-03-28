Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,594. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,579 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.