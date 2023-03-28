Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE KYN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,594. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
