Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period.

KYN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 392,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

