Kearns & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 22,284,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,224,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

