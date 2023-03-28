Kearns & Associates LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $686.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

