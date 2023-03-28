Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 118,850 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Shares of BATS:VIXY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 5,761,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

