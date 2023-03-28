Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,856 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.11. 194,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,006. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

