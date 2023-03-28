Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 443,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,707. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

