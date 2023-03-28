Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.36. The stock had a trading volume of 515,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average is $341.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

