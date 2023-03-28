Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

