Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,711,916. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

