Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 39,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

