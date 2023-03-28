Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $779,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,522,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,336,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

