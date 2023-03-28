Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,527,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.53. The company had a trading volume of 338,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.82 and a 200-day moving average of $446.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

