Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG) Insider Nicholas Revell Purchases 66,666 Shares

Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Revell acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,133.23 ($6,755.49).

Nicholas Revell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Nicholas Revell bought 70,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,900.00 ($7,933.33).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Nicholas Revell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,660.00 ($1,106.67).

On Thursday, January 12th, Nicholas Revell purchased 40,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,600.00 ($4,400.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Kingsland Minerals

Kingsland Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as base metal mineralization. Its projects portfolio includes the Allamber, Shoobridge, Woolgni, and Mount Davis projects located in the Northern Territory; and the Lake Johnston project located in Western Australia.

