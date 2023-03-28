Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

