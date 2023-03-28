Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.64% of The Shyft Group worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.97.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.