Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,900 shares of company stock worth $1,592,796 and sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

