Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

