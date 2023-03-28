Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 793 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.