Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 4.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

