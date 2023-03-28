KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 305,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KIO stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

