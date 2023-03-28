KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 126,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,036. The company has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

