Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 28th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,399.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
