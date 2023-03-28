Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 28th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,399.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

