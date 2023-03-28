KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KNYJY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 14,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,809. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5703 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.