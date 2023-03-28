KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.90. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KORE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

