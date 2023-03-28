Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 5.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.31. 3,949,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,666,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading

