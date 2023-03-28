Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

KNOS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

