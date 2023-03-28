Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.