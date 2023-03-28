Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.