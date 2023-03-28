Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPTX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,666 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

