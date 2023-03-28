Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 230.2% in March

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,300 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

