Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 230.2% in March

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,300 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
