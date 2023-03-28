Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.97 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 411.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

