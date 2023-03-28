Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 42,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

